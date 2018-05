The logo of Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. is seen on tail fins of its airplanes at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 31, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A ground staff member of Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. walks past the company's logo at its a departure check-in counter at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 31, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A jetliner of Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. lands at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 31, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan Airlines announced on Monday it will launch an international low-cost carrier business to be operational by 2020.

Japan's formerly state-owned flag carrier will focus on middle-distance flights between Narita International Airport and other Asian air hubs as well as connections to Europe and the Americas, according to a JAL statement issued on Monday.