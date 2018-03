Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends a budget committee session at the House of Councillors in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Finance Minister Taro Aso (L) attend a budget committee session at the House of Councillors in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHINZO ABE

The Japanese parliament on Wednesday approved a record $924.4 billion budget for 2018, which increases spending on defense and social security.

The budget for the next fiscal year - which starts on Sunday - was approved by the upper house of the parliament on Wednesday, after the lower house had passed the cabinet's proposal in February.