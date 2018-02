A worker walks before containers piled up at the Aomi International Container Terminal, a port for import and export, in Tokyo, Japan, May 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan recorded a current account surplus of 21.87 trillion yen ($199.89 billion) in December, the largest in a decade, thanks to robust earnings from investments overseas, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.

The figure was 7.5 percent higher than in 2016, when the surplus amounted to 20.3 trillion yen.