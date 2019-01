Containers are loaded onto a cargo vessel as another departs from the Aomi International Container Terminal, a port for import and export, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 25, 2017 (reissued Dec. 27 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan last year had a trade deficit of 1.20 trillion yen ($11 billion), the first negative balance in three years, the government announced on Wednesday.

In 2018, Japanese exports reached 81.49 trillion yen, an increase of 4.1 percent over the previous year, according to official provisional data.