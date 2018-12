Then-Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Then-Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun. 27, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

Pedestrians look at a huge screen displaying breaking news about the detention of former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A Japanese court Sunday approved a request by Tokyo prosecutors to extend former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn’s detention by 10 days.

He will remain in custody until Jan. 1, Japanese state broadcaster NHK said.