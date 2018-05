A handout photo made available by TASS Host Photo Agency shows Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The prime minister of Japan on Monday defended the contribution of Japanese automakers to the economy of the United States in the face of a possible rise in tariffs on automobile imports by the US.

US President Donald Trump has asked the commerce secretary to consider the possibility of imposing new tariffs of as much as 25 percent on automobile imports over national security concerns, using the same law they used to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.