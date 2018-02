(FILE) Rain drops are seen on the name of Coincheck written on a signboard at the building hosting cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc. offices in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's digital currency exchanges detected 669 cases of money laundering via cryptocurrencies between April and December 2017, according to a report by the Japanese police released Thursday.

This is the first time that a crime of this nature has been included in the annual report of the Japan Financial Intelligence Center - the police agency overseeing the country's anti-laundering efforts - and follows the enactment of a new law authorizing the use of digital currency as a method of payment.