National Tax Agency chief Nobuhisa Sagawa speaks to reporters at the Ministry of Finance in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks in front of an altar for the victims of the 11 March 2011 earthquake and tsunami at the seventh national memorial service in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Shizuo Kambayashi / POOL Pool Photo

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends a press conference after National Tax Agency chief Nobuhisa Sagawa resigned, at the Ministry of Finance in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's finance ministry had doctored documents to cover up the prime minister's role in a suspected cronyism scandal, the finance minister admitted Monday.

The scandal, involving PM Shinzo Abe, concerned an agreement reached in 2016 to sell - at around one-tenth of its value - a state-owned property in Osaka (west) to Moritomo Gakuen, a controversial educational institution that promotes ultranationalist ideas, and with alleged links to PM Sinzo Abe's wife, Akie Abe.