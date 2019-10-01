The Japanese government on Tuesday started implementing an increase in value-added tax from 8 to 10 percent in order to fund the country's rising social security costs.
The VAT was last increased in 2014, when the rate stood at five percent.
Japan implements 2-percent VAT hike to fund social security
A customer shops at a supermarket in Tokyo, Japan, Mar 8, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON
