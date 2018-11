A fully-loaded cargo vessel leaves a berth at the Aomi International Container Terminal, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 25, 2017 (reissued Jul 17, 2018). EFE-EPA FILE/

Japan logged trade deficit of 449.257 billion yen ($3.984 billion) in October, the government said on Monday.

The result contrasts with the surplus of 131.337 billion yen in September and a surplus of 278.554 billion yen in October 2017, according to the data published by the Ministry of Finance.