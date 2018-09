A full-loaded cargo vessel leaves a berth of the Aomi International Container Terminal, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 25, 2017 (reissued Jul 17, 2018). EFE-EPA FILE/

Japan recorded a trade deficit of 444.59 billion yen ($3.96 billion) in August, according to the data released Wednesday by the finance ministry.

Japan's exports rose 6.6 percent year-on-year in August to 6.69 trillion yen while imports grew 15.4 percent to 7.17 trillion yen.