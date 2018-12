A truck production line at the Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation Kawasaki plant in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, Mar.10, 2015. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Machinery orders in Japan rose 7.6 percent in October compared to the month before to reach 863.2 billion yen ($7.6 billion), according to government data released Wednesday.

The rise in the index, which excludes orders in the electric and shipbuilding sector due to their extreme volatility, comes after a sharp 18.3 percent fall in September.