A kimono-clad staff member of the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. rings the opening bell during the opening ceremony for the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday rose for the eighth consecutive day as US trade negotiations with Mexico and Canada lifted investors' mood this week.

The benchmark Nikkei index edged up 21.28 points or 0.09 percent to settle at 22,869.50.