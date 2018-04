A dog groomer prepares a dog for a contest at he 'Interpets' international pet fair in Tokyo, Japan, 29 March 2018. Some 480 exhibitors are presenting their products to business visitors and pet lovers until 01 April at the event, which is the largest international trade fair in the Japanese pet market. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan reported a trade surplus of 797.3 billion yen ($7.4 billion) in February, although exports increased less than anticipated, the Japanese government reported Wednesday.

The February 2018 surplus was the 10th consecutive month with positive balance for the world's third largest economy and represents a 32.1 percent increase with respect to that posted in March 2017, according to data published by the Ministry of Finance.