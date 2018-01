Businessmen and businesswomen offer prayers for prosperity for their companies and the economy at the start of the new year at the Kanda Myojin Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, 04 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A pedestrian walks past a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, 18 January 2018. During the morning and early afternoon trading sessions, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 average index crossed the 24,000 mark for the first time since 18 November 1991. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Businessmen and businesswomen receive purification from a Shinto priest as they offer prayers for prosperity for their companies and the economy at the start of the new year at the Kanda Myojin Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, 04 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan reported a trade surplus of 359 billion yen ($3.25 billion) in December, ending the year 2017 with positive results for the second year in a row, the Japanese government reported Wednesday.

The December 2017 surplus was 43.5 percent lower than that of December 2016, although it was the seventh consecutive month with positive balance for the world's third largest economy, according to data published by the Ministry of Finance.