A man wearing a mask stands in front of a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan posted a current account surplus of 524 billion yen ($4.7 billion) in December, marking its 66th consecutive month with a positive balance, the government said Monday.

The figure represents a 12.8 percent increase compared to December 2018 and almost a third greater than the positive balance recorded in November, according to data published Monday by Japan’s finance ministry. EFE-EPA