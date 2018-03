A file picture on Jul. 25, 2013 shows A freighter leaving Aomi international container terminal port for import and export in Tokyo, Japan. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Honda cars ready for export on the docks at a port in Yokohama city, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, Jul. 5, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Japan achieved a trade surplus of 3.4 billion yen ($32 million) in February, the Japanese government said Monday.

January's surplus was the ninth consecutive month with a positive balance for the world's third largest economy, although it contrasts with the surplus of 804.52 billion yen recorded in February 2017, according to data published by the Ministry of Finance.