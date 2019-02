A worker walks next to containers piled up at the Aomi International Container Terminal in Tokyo, Japan, May 18, 2017 (reissued Aug 10, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Tokyo, Feb 8 (efe-epa) - Japan recorded a current account surplus of 452.8 billion yen ($4.12 billion) in December, its fifty-fourth consecutive month of positive balance, the Japanese government announced on Friday.

The figure is 43.1 percent lower than that recorded in the same month in 2017 and 43.5 percent lower than the surplus obtained last November, according to data published by the Japanese Ministry of Finance.