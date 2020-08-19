Vehicles transport containers at Aomi international cargo terminal in Tokyo, Japan 18 January 2020 (reissued 19 August 2020). EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan recorded a trade surplus of 11.6 billion yen ($110.27 million) in July, the Japanese government announced on Wednesday.