Containers are loaded onto a cargo vessel as another departs from the Aomi International Container Terminal, a port for import and export, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 25 2017 ( Dec 27 2018). EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo, Jan 11 (efe-epa) - Japan recorded a current account surplus of 757.2 billion yen ($6.987 billion) in November, its 53rd consecutive positive balance month, the government announced on Friday.

The figure is 43.5 percent lower than in Nov. 2017, and 42.2 percent lower than last October's surplus, according to data published by the Japanese Ministry of Finance.