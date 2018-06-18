(FILE) Japanese 10,000 yen and US 10 dollar bank notes are seen in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 6, 2016. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

(FILE) A view of containers being loaded on trucks at Aomi international cargo terminal in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 18, 2018 (reissued May 21, 2018). EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan logged a trade deficit of 578.3 billion yen ($5.2 billion) in May, an official source said Monday.

The trade shortfall in May is 182 percent higher than that of May 2017, when the deficit stood at 204.4 billion yen.