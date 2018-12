A fully-loaded cargo vessel leaves a berth at the Aomi International Container Terminal, a port for import and export, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 25, 2017 (reissued Jul 17, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo, Dec 14 (efe-epa) - The confidence of Japan's large manufacturing companies in the performance of the country's economy remained stable in the fourth quarter, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) reported on Friday.

The central bank's quarterly economic outlook report, known as Tankan, indicated that the confidence index among large companies stood at 19 points at the end of the fourth quarter, the same as recorded in the third quarter.