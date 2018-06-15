(FILE) A Japanese national flag flies at the headquarters of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

(FILE) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a press conference following a two-day monetary policy meeting at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

(FILE) A businessman walks past a display showing the day's exchange rate between Japanese yen and US dollar and Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average (top) during the day's trade in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 18, 2016. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday decided in its monthly meeting to maintain its monetary easing measures, which contrast with the trend set by the United States Federal Reserve (FED) and the European Central Bank (ECB).

At the end of its two-day meeting, the policy board of the BoJ once again embraced the heterodox strategy that has been in place for more than five years with an aim to reach the elusive 2-percent inflation target - a level considered appropriate for sustainable economic growth - by 2019.