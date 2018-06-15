The Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday decided in its monthly meeting to maintain its monetary easing measures, which contrast with the trend set by the United States Federal Reserve (FED) and the European Central Bank (ECB).
At the end of its two-day meeting, the policy board of the BoJ once again embraced the heterodox strategy that has been in place for more than five years with an aim to reach the elusive 2-percent inflation target - a level considered appropriate for sustainable economic growth - by 2019.