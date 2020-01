A view of containers being unloaded from a ship as another vessel enters a wharf at Aomi international container terminal in Tokyo, Japan, 14 January 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Bank of Japan on Tuesday kept its monetary policy intact and revised its growth forecast for the economy this year to 0.9 percent, which it claimed reflected the impact of economic measures taken by the government.

At the end of its monthly two-day meeting, the central bank decided to keep the short-term benchmark interest rate at -0.1 percent — the same it has been since 2016 for deposits by financial institutions, in order to encourage spending and investment. EFE-EPA