Japan's Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.7 percent inter-annually in May to record the tenth consecutive month of growth, the government reported Friday.

The indicator, which excludes food prices due to its high volatility, remained stable compared to the previous month when a 0.7 percent growth was also recorded, although it reflects that the Japanese economy is still far from reaching the 2 percent inflationary target set by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).