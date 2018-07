Pedestrians are reflected in mirrors at the entrance of a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 26, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KIYOSHI OTA

Japan's Consumer Price Index increased 0.8 percent year-on-year in June but is still far off the 2 percent target, the government reported Friday.

The indicator, which excludes food prices due to its high volatility, rose by one-tenth compared to May, according to data from the Statistics Bureau of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.