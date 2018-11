A visitor experiences Astro Bot Rescue Mission game at the Sony PlayStation exhibition booth during the Tokyo Game Show 2018 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, 20 September 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Japan's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1 percent year-on-year in October, the twenty-second consecutive month of progress, mainly due to the increase in energy costs, the Japanese Government reported on Thursday.

The rate of CPI increase, which excludes food prices due to their high volatility, was identical to the one recorded in September and is still far from the 2 percent target of the Bank of Japan (BOJ).