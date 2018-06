(FILE) A view of containers being unloaded from a container cargo vessel at Aomi international cargo terminal in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 18, 2018 (reissued May 21, 2018). EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Capital spending by Japanese companies rose 3.4 percent in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period last year, the government announced Friday.

Spending on non-financial assets, including equipment and building plants, increased to 14.77 trillion yen ($134.6 billion) between January and March, according to the data published by the Ministry of Finance.