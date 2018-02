Pedestrians are reflected in mirrors at the entrance of a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 26, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KIYOSHI OTA

Japan's consumer price index rose 0.9 percent in January year-on-year, the 13th straight increase, due in large part to higher energy prices, the Japanese government reported Friday.

The figure, which excludes food prices because of their high volatility, shows a stable rise, although the world's third largest economy is still far from reaching the Bank of Japan's inflation target of 2 percent by 2019.