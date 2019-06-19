Japan's exports tumbled for the sixth straight month in May, hit by a sharp drop in shipments of chip-making tools and automobile parts, amid heightened trade tensions between the US and China, according to a report by Dow Jones made available to EFE on Wednesday.
Japan's exports fell by 7.8 percent from the previous year in May - in line with a FactSet poll of economists - due to a decline in shipments of chip-making tools and semiconductor parts to China, data released by the Ministry of Finance showed Wednesday.