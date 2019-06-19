Cars made and assembled in Japan sit at a pier waiting for their export overseas, at a port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 25, 2017 EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Two Japanese exhibitors stand at the Japan section during the Automechanika Dubai Exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jun. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALI HAIDER

Japan's exports fell by 7.8 percent from the previous year in May - in line with a FactSet poll of economists - due to a decline in shipments of chip-making tools and semiconductor parts to China, data released by the Ministry of Finance showed Wednesday.