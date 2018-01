Members of the media gather in front of the building where Japan's Coincheck Inc. company is located in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and Finance Minister Taro Aso (R) take their positions for a photo session at prime minister's official residence after an attestation ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A view of the building where Japan's Coincheck Inc. company is located in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The Japanese minister of finance said Tuesday that control over digital currency operators must be strengthened after approximately $530 million disappeared from a Tokyo-based crypto exchange platform on Jan 26.

"We will appropriately weigh the balance between promotion of innovation and protection of users," Finance Minister Taro Aso said at a press conference held after a Cabinet meeting, the Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported.