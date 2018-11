A resident leaps over a crack of a severely damaged road following a powerful earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, 06 September 2018. Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 6.7 earthquake Hokkaido island in the early hours of 06 September, killing at least seven people, injuring hundreds and causing large landslides and blackouts, affecting almost three million households. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A container ship approaches the Aomi International Container Terminal, a port for import and export, in Tokyo, Japan, 18 May 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.2 percent year-on-year between July and September, mainly due to the impact of natural disasters on domestic consumption and exports, the government announced Wednesday.

In the third quarter of the year, the world's third largest economy contracted by 0.3 percent compared to the April-June period, according to data released by Japan's Cabinet Office.