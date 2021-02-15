New vehicles for export are parked at a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 08 December 2020 (issued 15 February 2021). EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 4.8 percent year-on-year in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, marking its first contraction since the 5.7 percent decline it registered in 2009, the government said Monday.