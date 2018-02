A picture made available on Dec. 25, 2015 shows pedestrians crossing a street in the Ginza district of central Tokyo, Japan, 24 November 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's economy expanded 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of the previous year, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of growth and its longest period of positive readings since 1989, the Japanese government announced Wednesday.

The gross domestic product (GDP) of the world's third largest economy grew 0.1 percent over the previous quarter, according to data published by the Cabinet Office.