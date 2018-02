(FILE) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda arrives at a press conference following a two-day monetary policy meeting at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

(FILE) A Japanese national flag flies at the headquarters of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

(FILE) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a press conference following a two-day monetary policy meeting at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Japanese government Friday proposed to re-elect Haruhiko Kuroda to lead the Bank of Japan, pointing towards continuation of the aggressive monetary easing policies adopted by the entity since 2013.

The government headed by Shinzo Abe Friday presented before the Diet, the Japanese parliament, its nomination of three candidates for the post of the BoJ's Governor and Deputy Governor, whose terms are expiring in late March and early April.