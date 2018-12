An industrial robot lifts boxes of cooked rice at the Sato Foods Co. Ltd, in Niigata city, Niigata province, Japan, 20 April 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

A picture made available Jun. 30, 2016 shows a worker at a truck production line of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) Kawasaki plant in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 10, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Tokyo, Dec 28 (efe-epa) - Japan's industrial production fell in November by 1.1 percent over the previous month, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported on Friday.

Compared to Nov. 2017, the indicator increased by 1.4 percent, according to official data.