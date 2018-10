A picture made available on 30 November 2016 shows an industrial plant as the Mount Fuji is seen in the background in Fuji, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, 20 November 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A pedestrian struggles against strong winds and rain generated by typhoon Jebi near Osaka station in Osaka, western Japan, 04 September 2018. Powerful typhoon Jebi made landfall in western Japan disrupting transports due to strong winds and heavy rain. EPA-EFE/FILE/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Japan's industrial production fell in September by 1.1 percent as compared to the previous month, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported Wednesday.

The fall comes after a 0.7 percent rise in August and was mainly due to the impact of a powerful typhoon last month which forced several companies to stop production causing serious disruptions in transport and supplies to the domestic industry.