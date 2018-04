A picture made available Nov 30, 2015 shows a truck production line at the Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation Kawasaki plant in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, Mar 10, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's industrial production grew 1.2 percent in March compared to the previous month, according to data the government released on Friday.

The data represents the second consecutive month-on-month rise in the indicator after an increase of 2 percent in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.