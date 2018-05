A view of containers being unloaded from a container cargo vessel at Aomi international cargo terminal in Tokyo, Japan, 18 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's industrial production grew 0.3 percent in April compared to the previous month, according to data the government released on Thursday.

This increase is lower than the 1.4-percent rise recorded in March, but the data notes that the industrial production of the Asian country "is slowly improving," according to the report published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.