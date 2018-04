(FILE) Newly appointed President of Kobe Steel Mitsugu Yamaguchi listens to a question during a press conference announcing his appointment in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

(FILE) Kobe Steel President and CEO Hiroya Kawasaki grimaces during a news conference to announce his resignation after confessing his involvement in a data fabrication scandal in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

(FILE) A pedestrian walks past the signboard of Kobe Steel Group (or Kobelco) at the company's Tokyo headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese steel manufacturer Kobe Steel Wednesday admitted that Japan's justice ministry has opened an investigation into the case of technical data manipulation of some of its products that has affected more than 600 companies worldwide.

Kobe Steel is cooperating with the investigation, the company said in a statement without specifying who is in charge or when it began.