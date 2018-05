A handout photo made available by TASS Host Photo Agency shows Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaking during a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 25, 2018. EFE-EPA?HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Lower House of the Japanese Parliament Thursday approved a controversial labor reform aimed at ending excessive working hours, amid criticism from the opposition that the regulation will make the problem worse.

The legislation includes a legal limit on overtime, recommends equal pay between permanent and temporary employees but exempts professionals with higher positions and qualifications from limits on their working hours, the measure which has received the most criticism.