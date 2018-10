A pedestrian walks past the headquarters of Japan's largest bank of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) in Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/Kimimasa Mayama

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation on Wednesday announced the purchase of the asset management operations of Australia's Colonial First State for around €2,552 billion ($2.89 billion).

MUFG said that after the operation, which is expected to be completed in mid-2019, the group will become a major player in the global asset management market in the Asia-Pacific region.