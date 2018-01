(FILE) A businessmen sets his hand on his head as he watches the closing information of the Nikkei Stock Average on a display at a securities company office in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

(FILE) Traders watch the opening information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average after the opening ceremony for the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

(FILE) Kimono-clad staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. are seen under the opening information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average (Top-R) after the opening ceremony for the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei Thursday soared to its highest level for the first time in 26 years on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, exceeding 24,000 points thanks to stronger shares on Wall Street and the depreciation of the yen against the US dollar.

At 10.05 local time (01.05 GMT), the benchmark Nikkei rose 205.51 points, or by 0.86 percent, to 24,073.85 points, exceeding the 24,000-point line for the first time since Nov. 18, 1991.