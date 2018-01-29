A pedestrian runs past the building where Japan's Coincheck Inc. company is located in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The Japanese authorities on Monday ordered the cryptocurrency exchange operator Coincheck to improve its security and to clarify the multi-million dollar hacking and disappearance of digital currency that the company suffered.

Both the Japanese government and the Financial Services Agency (FSA) have urged Coincheck to clarify Friday's loss of 523 million in NEM tokens, a cryptocurrency, whose total value amounted to 58 billion yen ($534 million), government spokesperson Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday at a press conference.