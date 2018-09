A Renesas Electronics Corp. employee leaves the company's Tamagawa factory in Kangawa prefecture, Japan, 28 May 2012. Renesas, the world's biggest maker of automotive microcontrollers, has announced plans to raise 1.3 billion US dollar in capital be cutting 10,000 jobs from the company's workforce, according to Japanese news reports. EPA-EFE/FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Hisao Sakuta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Japanese semiconductor maker Renesas Electronics Corp., speaks during a news conference following announcement of its 2013 fiscal year earning ended in 31 March in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas Electronics on Tuesday announced it will be buying American chip maker Integrated Device Technology (IDT) for $6.7 billion, an operation aimed at boosting self-driving technologies.

Renesa will finance the operation with 679 billion yen ($6.1 billion) in bank loans and cash, the company said in a statement.