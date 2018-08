Containers are loaded and unloaded at Aomi International Container Terminal in Tokyo, Japan, 08 September 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The gross domestic product (GDP) of Japan increased by 1.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, the government said Friday.

In the second quarter of the year, the world's third largest economy grew 0.5 percent compared to the January-March period, according to data published by the Cabinet Office.