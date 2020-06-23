Office workers use an escalator at a building which SoftBank's global headquarters is located, in Tokyo, Japan, 23 June 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's Softbank to sell its stock in US network operator T-Mobile

Japan's Softbank announced on Tuesday that it would dispose of nearly all the shares it owns in United States-based mobile network operator T-Mobile in sales and purchases options.