Japan recorded a trade surplus of 589.5 billion yen ($5.5 billion) in June, a figure that is 19 percent lower than the one registered for the same month last year, the country's ministry of finance said on Thursday.

However, in the first six months of 2019, Japan's trade balance has seen an $8.24-billion deficit.