A truck production line at the Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) Kawasaki plant in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, March 10, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Heavy machinery at work on the construction site of the Tokyo Olympic stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 5, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE//KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan’s unemployment in June stood at 2.3 percent, one-tenth less than in May, according to data published on Tuesday by the Japanese government.

The number of unemployed persons in the country was 1.62 million in June, with a decrease of 60,000 people or 3.6 percent year-on-year, according to figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan.