Tokyo, Dec 28 (efe-epa) - Japan's unemployment rate rose in November to 2.5 percent, a tenth of a percentage point higher than in October, the government said on Friday.

According to official information, the number of unemployed last month reached 1.68 million people, 110,000 less than the level recorded in the same month last year, representing a year-on-year reduction of 5.9 percent.